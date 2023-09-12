HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A cute, sweet girl is looking for a new home after being abandoned.

This is Pearla. She was dropped off in the middle of the night at the Happy Hills Animal Foundation property. She’s a two-year-old, fifty-pound girl who is just a happy sweetheart who is “cute as a button!”

She loves being petted and being talked to by her humans, and wiggles her butt excitedly when someone starts a conversation with her.

Visit Happy Hills online at www.hhaf.org or call them at (336) 622-3620 to learn more.