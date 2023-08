HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A gorgeous cat is searching for a family.

Daisy, a three-year-old “stunningly beautiful” Maine Coon Mix, is looking for a home of her own after her owner passed away.

She’s a beautiful, precious girl and she’s friendly and social, getting along with other cats and cat-friendly dogs.

Her adoption comes with a spay, deworming, rabies vaccination, routine vaccinations, and flea/tick prevention.

Call Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620.