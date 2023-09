GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Meet a girl whose too sweet to even just be pie.

Peach Cobbler was rescued outside of Country BBQ in Greensboro. She’s a friendly, playful girl and is just so sweet, according to the folks at the Feral Cat Assistance Program. She is spayed and up to date on her shots so she’s ready for a home!

Call the FCAP at (336) 378-0878.