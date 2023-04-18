Stanley is our Pet of the Week

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Meet Stanley!

He’s 5 years old and about 50 pounds, with a friendly disposition. He might not do too well with cats but he seems to get along with other dogs and people.

Stanley’s got a big smile, sparkling eyes and cute little ears and they could be yours! He’s an active boy who loves to run and play, but he also loves to come in and find a soft place to chill out with his family.

If you think you’d like this loyal, sweet boy in your family, contact the Rockingham County Animal Shelter at (336) 394-0075.