STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Looking for a beautiful, fluffy friend?

Well, meet Blizzard the two-year-old lop mix. He and his siblings were surrendered to Red Dog Farm earlier this year and are waiting for homes of their own.

Despite his name, this boy is anything but cold. He’s a fluffy, handsome boy with a great personality. He’s a “major” cuddler, and well-trained with his litterbox. He gets along with kids and animals who respect his space.

Blizzard would be a great pet for a family who wants a rabbit. Anyone who is interested should visit Red Dog Farm online.