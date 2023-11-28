ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A “cute little fella” is looking for his forever family!

Cooper is a senior-aged pug mix with a sweet face on a short body. He’s got a big smile, though, despite his small size!

He loves playing in the yard and enjoying the fresh air. He’ll charm anyone who spends time with him and would make a great buddy for anyone. He’s a certified couch potato champion.

Rockingham County Animal Shelter is at capacity, so if any pups like Cooper catch your eye, give them a call.