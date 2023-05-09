BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s no sweeter face than this pretty boy!

Flex has been waiting a long time for “his person!” He’s 4 years old and the volunteers that help out at Burlington Animal Services say he’s done well on outings! He loves to be around people, has good leash manners and is a total cuddle bug.

He is more of a people’s dog and doesn’t always get along with other dogs, but for the right human, he’s got nothing but unconditional love.

If you’d like to know more about adopting Flex, visit BAS online.