(WGHP) — This social boy wants to be with his people!

Champ is an outgoing five-year-old golden who is happy and sociable. He does OK with other dogs but mostly loves people. He’d be best in a home where people are around more often than not.

He’s potty trained, walks all right on a leash but has a sock-chewing habit that means he should be crated when unsupervised.

Visit Triad Golden Retriever Rescue online to find out more.