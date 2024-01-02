STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A snuggly little rabbit is looking for a home.

According to Red Dog Farm, Burt the rabbit came to them in a negligent situation. He’s adjusted well and has discovered a love for being held and snuggled. He likes to lie around on his foster mom’s bed to help her do homework.

He’s learning how to use his litter box training and would be a loving, sweet pet for a forever family.

If you are interested in adopting Burt, please visit www.reddogfarm.com and fill out an adoption application.