WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A gorgeous little girl is looking to be the center of your world!

Bleu is a quiet 3-year-old girl with beautiful gray fur! She had a litter of babies and was spayed and then returned to her foster mom because she was scared of being in a multi-cat situation with AARF. She would prefer being the only pet in a home.

Once she comes out of her shell, Bleu is an affectionate girl who loves giving headbutts and hanging out with her people. She can be shy with strangers and does not like being held too tightly, but she’s still a sweet girl who wants to sit and talk with you!

Please fill out an adoption application on the AARF website and an appointment can be scheduled for a meet and greet.