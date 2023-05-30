ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A shelter long-timer is looking for a home of his own.

Carl has been living at a foster home for the past few months and he’s been so happy to be out of the Rockingham County Animal Shelter for a while.

Carl is our Pet of the Week

He’s been loving life with his foster and has even put on some weight. The folks at RCAS say this is proof that fostering really can save lives.

A foster home has been great, but a forever home is what Carl really wants. He’s friendly to other dogs, loves people and is a sweet, active boy.

You can call the Rockingham County Animal Shelter at 336 394-0075 to make an appointment to meet him.