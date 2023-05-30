ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A shelter long-timer is looking for a home of his own.
Carl has been living at a foster home for the past few months and he’s been so happy to be out of the Rockingham County Animal Shelter for a while.
He’s been loving life with his foster and has even put on some weight. The folks at RCAS say this is proof that fostering really can save lives.
A foster home has been great, but a forever home is what Carl really wants. He’s friendly to other dogs, loves people and is a sweet, active boy.
You can call the Rockingham County Animal Shelter at 336 394-0075 to make an appointment to meet him.