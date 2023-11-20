STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — This pretty girl wants to be a Queen of a castle! Preferably, a cardboard one.

Frankie was brought to Red Dog Farm after struggling to adjust to her mom’s new human baby, but she is a sweet and sassy girl who gets along with other chill cats. She’d really be happiest on her own in a sea of boxes, maybe with a nice sunny window.

Frankie is our Pet of the Week!
She is an indoor-only cat who would be happiest in a home without small kids.

You can meet Frankie at Crooked Tail Cat Cafe in Winston-Salem, and the folks at the cafe says she’d be a great “desk cat” if you’re in need an of assistant or a work-from-home pal. She’s made herself very useful as a secretary at the cat cafe, helping with guest check-in and paperwork. She’s not a fan of kittens, as a strong independent business cat.

If you’d like to know more about Frankie, visit Red Dog Farm online.