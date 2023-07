HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Knock, knock! Who’s there?

Orange!

Orange who?

Orange Cat!

This sweet and shy boy, call him “OC” if you’re feeling friendly, loves treats and would be so happy in a home of cat lovers. He is up to date on all his shots and microchipped.

Find out more from Feral Cat Assistance Program at (336) 378-0878.