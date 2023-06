STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Time for a unique pet of the week!

This is Pua, a 2-year-old male pot-belly pig living at Red Dog Farm. His owner didn’t have enough space for him, so now he’s looking for a new family.

Pua is a sweet boy who loves treats and belly rubs and gets along with other pigs. He loves to sunbathe and is a friendly guy who would do great with a family.

Contact Red Dog Farm to learn more about Pua.