HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This pretty boy is looking for a home!

Harvey is our Pet of the Week!

Harvey is a sweet lab mix who does well with other dogs, is working on his crate training and does well on walks. He’s only six months old so he’s definitely got some puppy energy to burn!

He likes to play with other dogs and is just a typical six month old boy who needs a little bit of training and a lot of love.

If you’d like to meet Harvey, please call AARF of Winston-Salem at (336) 768-7382 for more information.