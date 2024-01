ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet playful girl is looking to be your bestie!

This is Sloan! She’s a gorgeous pup who loves to run and play with friends. She’s very friendly with other dogs and would do great in with a canine sibling.

She’s got pretty super soft fur, but her mix is kind of a mystery. They think maybe a lab/Pyrenees mix.

She’d be happy in an active home with another dog and a nice fenced yard!

Call Rockingham County Animal Shelter to meet Sloan!