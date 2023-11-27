WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Great things come in small packages!

Case and point, ChaCha! She is a sweet 7-year-old chihuahua who is a chill, well-behaved girl who likes to make friends. She loves to go on walks or rides and cuddle on the sofa.

ChaCha is crate-trained but well-behaved enough that once she gets comfortable in her new home she might not even need it! She’s a good learner and loves food, though she eats soft food because she’s lost her teeth.

This friendly, gentle little girl is just looking for her forever home!