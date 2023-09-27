(WGHP) — For nearly three months, Fuller has been waiting for a family at Randolph County Animal Services.

Fuller is an 11-month-old terrier mix and weighs about 41 pounds. He’s an easy-going guy and loves to play with toys and explore the outdoors.

He does great with other dogs, but RCAS does not know how he would be with cats.

He’s up to date on vaccines, tested negative for heartworm and he’s already neutered.

Kids World of Asheboro kindly sponsored his adoption fee.

If you are interested, RCAS asks that you fill out an application online, and the shelter will contact you if you are approved. The shelter is available by appointment only with an approved application.