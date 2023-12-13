(WGHP) — Good news for all the Sweet Tea fans out there. We’ve got one just for you!

Sweet Tea is a little over 1 1/2 years old and came to Burlington Animal Services as a stray a few months ago. He’s described as a good medium-size dog at 46 lbs.

He’s a playful and energetic boy who enjoys spending time in the play yard with volunteers and staff. The shelter says he’ll do best in a home where he can get plenty of exercise and playtime each day.

Burlington Animal Services is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. All dogs and cats are just $25 through Dec. 30 for Burlington Animal Services’s Home for the Holidays promotion.

Visit the Burlington Animal Services website to see all available pets.