ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re looking for a big buddy, look no further.

This stunning boy, Crispin, is well-mannered and low-key but affectionate and gentle, too. He a little bit of an escape artist, so anyone who thinks about taking him home will need to address that.

Otherwise, he’s a love bug who just adores his people and does well on a leash, too.

Contact Rockingham County Animal Shelter for more about Crispin.