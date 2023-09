RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Meet a sweetheart who is ready to find a home of her own to lounge in!

This is Sabrina, a 2-year-old short hair cat who the folks at Randolph County Animal Shelter think will win you over in short order with er sweet personality.

She loves to lounge and sunbathe and is up to date on her shots. She’s never really met dogs but is friendly with other cats!

Her adoption fee is $20 and you can fill out an application on the Randolph County Animal Shelter’s website.