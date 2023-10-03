BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need a happy little guy in your life?

Miller wants to be your sidekick, co-pilot and best buddy, according to the Burlington Animal Shelter! He’s a loving boy and wants to be with his people all the time.

He might not be the best in a multi-dog home but he’s cute, playful and energetic with his people!

If you’d like to meet Miller, he is available at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd. visit Burlington Animal Services at 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington.

Burlington Animal Services is holding an October adoption special now through October 31st, and all dogs and cats are just $20! View available pets at www.burlingtonnc.gov/viewpets.