GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This energetic, playful pup wants to play all day, every day!

Mickey is 2 years old and ready to find his family! Guilford County Animal Services says that he’s energetic and playful and loves fetch, and he’s good about allowing people to throw toys! He can be a little bit of a puller on his leash but once he settles down, he does well. He’d be a great hiking buddy or a dog for an active family.

He’s affectionate, especially after he’s burned off some of that extra energy!

If you are interested in participating in our Dog’s Day Out program or fostering Mickey or any other dogs in need, please reach out to Kendelle Federico at kfederico@guilfordcountync.gov for more information.

If you’d like to learn more about adopting Mickey, click here.