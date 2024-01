HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This shy, sweet girl is looking for a car ride buddy!

Meet Ginger! Ginger is a sweet six-year-old golden retriever who likes walks, car rides and of course, being petted.

The folks at Triad Golden Retriever Rescue say that Ginger was secluded before her rescue and that means she can be a little skittish, but her foster mom thinks she’ll make a great friend for someone whose home a lot. She might be better suited to a home without young kids or younger, energetic dogs, but she’s a total sweetheart!

If you want to know more about Ginger, contact TGRR via their website.