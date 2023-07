BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Don’t miss out on this little firecracker!

Meet Ace! This happy, fun-loving boy is definitely ready to be your best friend. If you need someone that can motivate you to get up and move, he’s the right pup for you. He’s always ready for an adventure, but he likes his quiet time too.

Ace is three and good with goods. He enjoys chew toys and even does well in his crate or on car rides!

You can find out more about Ace on the Burlington Animal Services website!