ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A delightful boy is looking for a home.

Cypher has a contagious smile and beautiful mismatched eyes. The Rockingham County Animal Shelter says this two-year-old is “sweet, engaging, playful” and a pleasure to spend time with. He loves to get out in the fence and enjoy the fresh air.

He’s a husky mix so be prepared for hair!

Cypher did test heartworm positive and has completed his pre-treatment!

He will make any family an amazing companion. If you’d like to meet him, call the Rockingham County Animal Shelter at (336) 394-0075.