(WGHP) — If you’re looking for a little sweetness in your life, look no further than Pie!

Pie is a 1.5-year-old boy and still has some of that puppy energy.

Burlington Animal Services tells us he’s loves to play fetch and tug of war—but he doesn’t mind giving up the toy so you can keep playing.

He knows some basic commands, and he’s a big fan of belly rubs, petting and getting attention.

He spent a short time in foster care and got along with the family’s small dog.

“He can be a little mouthy if he gets wound up, but it’s nothing that a little training and patience won’t remedy,” the shelter said.

If you’re interested in Pie, meet him at Burlington Animal Services at 221 Stone Quarry Road in Burlington. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Through Sept. 30, the fees for all dogs and cats are waived.