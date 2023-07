DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This little guy is looking for a home of his own.

Meet Kylo Ren, a sweet year-and-a-half-old domestic shorthair currently staying at the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

His adoption fee includes all his vaccines and a microchip.

If you felt a disturbance in The Force, it’s just this little kitty’s cuteness!

Give the Davidson County Animal Shelter a call if you’d like to meet Kylo Ren.