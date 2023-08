GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A zoomy, energetic boy is out to find a home!

Stanley is a 3-and-a-half-year terrier mix with loads of energy who loves to play. Despite his energetic nature, he’s a well-behaved boy who loves affection and pets!

If you’ve got an active lifestyle and need a dog who can keep up with you, but also loves a good snuggle, go meet Stanley at the Guilford County Animal Shelter.