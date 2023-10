STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweetie is ready for any adventure!

Koda is a one-year-old lab mix who the folks at Red Dog Farm say is a perfect cuddle bug with a fun-loving, energetic personality.

He would do great in an active family with another dog because he’s still got a lot of “puppy” energy to burn off.

If your family is looking for a sweet sibling for your pup or a new hiking buddy, visit Red Dog Farm online to find out how to adopt Koda.