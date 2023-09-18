Daysi is our Pet of the Week!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This interactive, sweet girl is looking for a friend who gives a great back scratch!

This is Daysi, a 7-and-a-half-year-old Mountain Cur Mix who has been with the Guilford County Animal Shelter since April. She’s a big fan of fetch and playing outside of her kennel. She loves going on walks, getting back scratches and is well-behaved in her crate.

Spunky and affectionate Daysi could be the girl for you! If you’d like to meet her, contact Kendelle Federico at kfederico@guilfordcountync.gov.