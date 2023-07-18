HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Here’s a handsome, energetic boy that’s trying to learn to be his best self.

Meet Cooper! Cooper is a one-year-old giant of a golden retriever at 91 pounds! He needs an active home and someone who is dedicated to continuing his training. He’s learned a few tricks and likes going on car rides and his crate trained.

He’s got a lot of energy and likes meeting people, but he’s not great with other animals, so he’d be happiest as an only pet.

Reach out to tgrr.org/adopt to apply to be considered for Cooper.