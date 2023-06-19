Persephone is our Pet of the Week!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet, friendly girl is on the lookout for a forever home.

The folks at the Davidson County Animal Shelter say they don’t know why sweet Persephone, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair, has been at the shelter for over six months.

They say she’s a total sweetheart who loves attention and even gets along with other cats.

Persephone would be happy to have a home with a window seat. She’s up to date on her shots and spayed.

Call the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 288-7006.