GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Every millennial will tell you that your choice of starter Pokemon is an important life decision.

So maybe you’re looking at Charmander for your companion! He’s a 1-year-old setter mix who has been with Guilford County Animal Shelter since September when he came as part of a shelter swap.

He’s a real “charm”er! He loves to curl up under his blankets and while he’s partially deaf, that doesn’t stop him from being able to hear the word treat!

He loves to run and is a sweet boy. Adoption days at GCAS are between noon and 4 p.m. every day but Tuesday.