Note: The video feed above features the most recently aired Pet of the Week segment. To see more pets in need of homes in the Triad, visit MyFOX8.com/pet-of-the-week.

(WGHP) — Could you love a long-timer at Burlington Animal Services?

Butch is a 5-year-old dog who Burlington Animal Services says always has a big smile to share!

“Butch is one of our long-term guests who has been waiting patiently for someone to adopt him,” the shelter said. “He is such a nice, friendly boy who greets all visitors so politely with no barking or jumping in his kennel.”

Butch likes all people, including children, and he loves toys and balls, so his new home will need to have an ample supply!

He’s sweet and friendly, but he can be picky about other pets. He would be happiest as an only-pet.

For more information, contact Burlington Animal Services at (336) 578-0343.