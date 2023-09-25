ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re looking for a handsome guy to hang out with, meet Bluto!

Bluto is 1 1/2 years old and has a super sweet, playful and cuddly personality.

According to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter, he loved having a chance to play and get fresh air in a fenced-in yard. He also loves getting some extra time with a friend (and lots of extra treats).

He’s gentle, well-mannered and fun. The shelter says he has a wonderful buddy vibe and is easy to be with.

He does not have heartworm and he weighs 63 pounds. He is up-to-date on vaccines.