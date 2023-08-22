HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re in the market for a new shadow, this might be the pup for you.

Caine is a 3-year-old golden retriever mix who the folks at Triad Golden Retriever Rescue who is “very skilled at shadowing” (AKA he’s a bit of a velcro dog!)

He’s learned several tricks and can be as high energy or as laid back as you want to in the moment. He’s good with people and other dogs, though he hasn’t met any cats yet! He does well at home even without a crate.

He loves toys and walks and playing. Caine had a nasty case of heartworms but the rescue got him back in tip-top shape and now he’s ready to be your friend!

Caine still needs some work on his leash manners and his response to small animals and sometimes he does get carsick.

Please go to tgrr.org/adopt for more information on Caine!