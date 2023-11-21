HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This boy is a happy and energetic pup!

Jasper is a golden retriever/setter mix who is looking for someone to play with all day long. He’s got loads of energy. Jasper got sent to a trainer to help him learn some good manners, and he does well in his crate and the car and he’s housebroken.

He’s not the right dog for a family with small children and he likes women a little more than men. He can be shy at first, but he warms up to new people quickly.

If you’re looking for a running or hiking buddy, Jasper is probably the dog for you!

Contact tgrr.org/adopt for more information on Jasper