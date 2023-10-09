DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This high-energy boy needs a home of his own!

Midnight is a one-year-old lab mix who weighs about 50 pounds. He’s a very sweet boy who gets along with other dogs, but he’s very energetic so an active family might be ideal.

He is neutered, up to date on vaccines, heartworm-negative and microchipped.

Davidson County Animal Shelter says you can visit the shelter during business hours to find out more about him, and if you donate food to the shelter the adoption fee is reduced to $15.