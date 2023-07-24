WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A playful boy who knows when to chill might be right for you!

Chato is a friendly, loving Boxer. He’s a year old, and so playful, but knows how to enjoy chilling out and being calm. He’s house-broken and crate trained, and great with kids. He’s still working on not jumping, so he might not be good around small kids until he learns.

He’s good with other dogs and even shares his toys! He really just wants to be with his crowd!

You can visit AARFWS at their location at 302 Thurston Street on Saturdays to meet adoptable dogs, or you can call them at (336) 768-7387.