STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — This handsome boy is looking for an active family to call his own.

Ollie is an almost 5-year-old Australian shepherd/husky mix who has never met a stranger and gets along great with other dogs and humans. He’d love to have a sibling or an active family who loves adventures!

He’s got a lot of interest in wildlife so he needs to be reminded of his leash manners while out and about, and would need to be in a home without cats.

Ollie is housebroken, crate trained and has manners and obedience training, so he’s really ready to go! He’s a big boy, 75 pounds, and needs direction and consistency from his new family are a must.

He loves squeaky toys and kiddie pools and belly rubs, so if he seems like your kind of boy, visit Red Dog Farm online to find out more.