STALEY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet boy is on the lookout for a home.

Eddie is a three-year-old dachshund-fiest mix. The folks at Happy Hills Animal Foundation say that he’s an active little guy, so he’d be happiest with an active family!

His adoption fee included a microchip with registration and 30 days of pet health insurance as well as heartworm preventing.