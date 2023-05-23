HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet, energetic boy is ready for a family who can handle his zoomies.

Darby is a 60-pound golden retriever mix who is still a bit of a puppy at 18 months old. He loves people and other dogs but he’s pretty high-energy. His old family couldn’t quite keep up.

He’s still learning good manners, so he definitely needs a family who can commit to keeping up his training.

While he’s still learning, he’s a goofy, sweet boy who loves everyone he meets. He’d be best suited to a family with older kids.

Visit Triad Golden Retriever Rescue online to find out more.