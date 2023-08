DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Look at this pretty girl!

Meet Tofu! This 6-month-old domestic shorthair is a super sweet girl who gets along with other cats and she’s looking for her forever home.

The Davidson County Animal Shelter says that she’s a playful, attention-loving girl and she’s up-to-date on her vaccines and has a microchip.

If you donate a bag of pet food to the shelter, adoption fees at Davidson County are only $15. To learn more about Tofu, called the shelter at (336) 357-0805.