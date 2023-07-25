ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet little boy is looking for a home!

Oscar is a sweet two-year-old boy that would make a fun friend for anyone. He loves to run and jump, and the folks at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter think he’d be a great agility dog and could probably learn great tricks!

He’s a food-motivated people-pleaser who is friendly with other dogs but would need to be in a home without small animals like cats or chickens.

Contact Rockingham County Animal Shelter at (336) 394-0075 to learn more.