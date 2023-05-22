STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A pregnant mama had a litter of cute little pups who are now ready to find a home of their own.

Zoey is a long, “low-statured” mixed who was a pregnant stray. A foster family stepped up to help Zoey out so she could give birth and she had eight healthy puppies. Three puppies have found forever homes, but five more are still looking.

Mama Zoe’s puppies are our pets of the week!





Red Dog Farms says these should be medium-sized dogs, but the father is totally unknown, so they’re guessing a little here! These cuties have a birthday on March 15.

Sonny and Potter have longer hair and shorter legs, and then Max, Harry and Emma have shorter hair and longer legs. They all share a playful, loving personality!

You can contact the folks at Red Dog Farm online to find out more about adopting one of these sweet little puppies.