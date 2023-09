HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo will steal your heart!

Max and Smoky are a bonded pair of sweet, big boys who are looking to be part of an active family. They’re “expertly trained” and love to fetch and hike.

Max and Smoky are our Pets of the Week!

They get along with other dogs and would do great in a family with older kids since they are big boys! While they haven’t met any cats, they do seem to do well around chickens!

Email adopt@tgrr.org or visit www.tgrr.org to learn more about these sweet boys.