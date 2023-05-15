(WGHP) — If you’re looking for puppy love, Charlie’s got you covered.

The 11-month-old pup is very friendly and energetic and would love to find a home with a big yard to run around in and a couch to lay on.

He’s a big boy at 64 pounds and he’s a bit of a jumper, so the Davidson County Animal Shelter says he could use some obedience training.

Due to his playfulness and size, the shelter says he would do best with older children.

Charlie has been at the shelter since Jan. 9 after he was surrendered by his owner.

His adoption fee is $95 and that includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccines and a microchip.

For more information, visit the Davidson County Animal Shelter website.