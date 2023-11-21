What is it about Winston-Salem being the home of smaller versions of larger buildings in bigger cities?

I’m sure you probably know the former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company headquarters (which now houses a high-end hotel and condominiums) looks a lot like the Empire State Building in New York.

They share the same architect. In fact, legend has it the Reynolds Building was a “test structure” for its much bigger sister in the Big Apple.

But have you ever checked out the original terminal (now “Terminal 1”) at the Reagan National Airport in Washington DC? Well, it looks A LOT like the old terminal building at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem.

They, too, share the same Chicago architect. In fact, Howard Lovewell Cheney modeled the Smith Reynolds Airport Terminal (which opened in 1942) after his design for the National Airport (which opened in 1941.)

Of course, both airports have grown in opposite directions since the early 1940s. Reagan National added a new terminal (Terminal 2) in 1997. It now serves 91 nonstop destinations and is an American Airlines hub.

Smith Reynolds lost its commercial passenger service in 2000 when USAir pulled out. And the terminal building looks the same—both inside and outside—as it did when I last walked into it about 25 years ago.

The old ticket counters are still there. So is the one luggage carousel and the large lobby (now vacant) that features a stained glass window depicting what appears to be the history of aviation in Forsyth County (which, by the way, owns the airport.) Mounted on the opposite wall, a bust of airport namesake Z. Smith Reynolds.

The only things still in operation include the rental car counter which serves primarily the general aviation customer base as well as the control tower on top in which controllers who work for an FAA subcontractor monitor the radar, the runways/taxiways and give pilots instructions.

But while the terminal hasn’t grown, the airport certainly has—despite the lack of passenger service. No other general aviation airport in North Carolina has a greater economic impact.

“Think more than 3,500 employees,” Airport Director Mark Davidson told me recently as we walked along the ramp outside the terminal. “And more than $800 million in economic impact.”

The big employers include North State which maintains, overhauls and services large passenger jets for the likes of American and United Airlines.

Signature Aviation, among other things, runs the airports general aviation services.

Forsyth Tech has a large “laboratory” at the end of the longest runway for its aviation program.

But no building represents the airport’s past and its future quite like the old terminal building which is about to undergo a nearly $12 million renovation.

“It’ll being modern attributes as well as bring back to the old style of building. It’s going to be a really unique project,” Davidson said. “It goes back to (the airport) being the front door of the community.”

Plans call for new parking spaces out front and the demolition of the old gate area where commercial passengers sat to wait on their flights and then lined up to walk out to them.

The stained glass window will be donated to the city’s Museum of Understanding, Storytelling and Engagement on Liberty Street. It will be replaced by large clear panes of glass that will give people in the lobby clear views of the ramp and intersecting runways—much like Cheney’s original design.

The lobby itself will be turned into a reception/gathering place where Signature will welcome general aviation clients.

Contractors will also install a much-needed elevator, the terminal’s first.

Outside, the renovation work will reflect the airport’s desire to appeal to the non-flying public.

“We’re going to have an (observation) area for people to look at airplanes take off and land,” Davidson added. “We’re also going to have a hookup for a food truck.”

Despite all this, Davidson doesn’t believe the commercial airlines will ever carrying passengers to and from this terminal. “If we did have commercial passenger service, this type of terminal’s outdated. It’s too small,” he told me. “So it’s perfect for the kind of traffic we have.”

And the type of traffic it could soon have.

What could be the most exciting element of the Smith Reynolds Airport’s future is the effort currently underway—with the help of $5 million in state funding—to turn the airport into a place that accommodates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft or “eVTOL.”

These are small electric-powered (think quiet), multiple propeller-driven aircraft capable of moving small groups of people short distances (150-200 miles) via low-altitude flights. Because they’re capable of vertical takeoffs and landings, these planes could eventually make the helicopter obsolete.

Davidson believes Smith-Reynolds could become a regional hub in which eVTOLs would carry passengers as part of a type of air-taxi service.

“So if you need to get down to Charlotte, you could actually park here, get on an eVTOL and go down to Charlotte,” Davidson said.

It could also take you to Raleigh-Durham, Greensboro’s Piedmont-Triad International, the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center or even Tanglewood Park. Flight costs would possibly be competitive with current car rideshare services.

And Davidson definitely sees Smith Reynolds’ newly-renovated terminal playing a role in this.

“We are a thriving downtown airport,” he said. “We have a bright future and we embrace the past. But we’re looking forward to the future.”

You’ve got to think ‘ol Howard Lovewell Cheney would be proud. To read more about Smith-Reynolds Airport, click here.