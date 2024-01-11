GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not enough engagement. Not enough focus. Not enough sense of urgency

That’s the three-point criticism Robbie Perkins has of Greensboro’s leadership. He’s not pulling any punches. And he doesn’t mind ruffling any feathers.

“I think ruffling a few feathers is a good thing,” he told me recently in the conference room of NAI Piedmont-Triad, the commercial real estate firm where he is Triad market president. “But we are not where we have to be to compete with the folks we want to compete with.”

And those are cities of similar size. He likes to compare Greensboro to Greenville, South Carolina and brings up the comparison often.

“Greenville is one of the great cities in the country in terms of how that downtown has emerged. And it emerged because the city had a plan,” he said. “Their streets are clean. They’ve brough main street back. Elm Street (in Greensboro) is our main street, and we’ve brough it back in some sections but we’re not back enough.”

Perkins is qualified to talk about Greensboro city government. He served on the city council for 16 years. He was mayor from 2011 to 2013.

When it comes to engagement, he feels more people need to step up.

“30, 40, 50 years ago, the local corporations that were here, they always, they kind of picked who they wanted to run for city council. And they (the corporations) gave them some time off and let them do that,” he said.

“That’s not the case anymore. We’ve transitioned away from pretty much a business-oriented city council to a non-profit-oriented city council where folks are really good people, but they’re not used to doing big time financial planning, strategic planning, visioning and frankly, they don’t get out enough.”

Nothing illustrates his concern about lack of focus and urgency than what is and isn’t happening downtown.

“It’s dirty. Our Center City Park has been basically inhabited by a homeless population,” he told me. “The city and county have to work together. You can’t worry about homeless folks freezing in December or January. You’ve got to worry about that in April and May. There’s got to be some long-term strategy to make that (the homeless presence downtown) go away.”

“The bottom line is the economic viability of our downtown will suffer dramatically if that problem is not taken care of.”

From a development standpoint, he feels city leaders should treat downtown as a megasite.

“We have the potential to really create an energetic downtown. We’ve got water. We’ve got sewer. The street system’s already in place. We’ve got more than abundant parking in our downtown,” he said. “We’ve got to really push hard for people to live downtown.”

A key will be building apartment complexes and other types of housing using tax increment financing. This allows local governments to borrow money to give developers upfront cash to support development work. The debt is then repaid from the additional property tax revenue the projects generate.

“If you get the residential (people living downtown) you’ll get some retail downtown. You’ll (also) get a big grocery store,” he said.

He also feels encouraging Greensboro’s two major universities (North Carolina A&T and UNC-Greensboro) to establish a presence—be it administrative offices, classroom complexes, research facilities—downtown will automatically bring in more people and encourage them to live downtown.

“Look at what Elon’s done,” he said. “Elon’s Law School in downtown Greensboro has been a game-changer.”

He feels Greensboro’s leadership also doesn’t need to be afraid of taking risks.

“The Tanger Center wouldn’t be here today if we hadn’t taken a leap of faith,” he told me. “The Greensboro Aquatic Center wouldn’t be here had we not taken a leap of faith. Those two things have shown that this community can go onto the edge and –despite some naysayers—push through and get something that dramatically changes our city.”

“I think Greensboro’s status is good, but I’d like to see it great. And in order for it to be great, that’s where the organization and the leadership and the vision have to come into play.”

He said it must all come together with a sense of engagement, focus and urgency.